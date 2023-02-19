Uploaded for pacsteam.org





Greg Reese 20 news reports 17.02.2023-12.14.2022





1 Hour 40 Minutes









01 - Predictive Programming and the Ohio Train Wreck - Feb 17, 2023





02 - The Non-Human Element & the Plans for a Fake Alien Invasion - Feb 15, 2023





03 - The Covert Operation That Took Down The Nord Stream Pipeline - Feb 9, 2023





04 - The Fed Needs Another 9/11 - Feb 8, 2023





05 - European Central Bank Preparing for Bail Ins & Banking Collapse - Feb 4, 2023





06 - Russia Recruits Americans as the United States is Destroyed From Within - Feb 1, 2023





07 - Imminent Cyber Attack for a New World Order - Jan 28, 2023





08 - CIA Funded Company To Resurrect Extinct Animals Under the Guise of Climate Change - Jan 25, 2023





09 - The Big Banks and the IMF Plan on Stealing Your Money - Jan 21, 2023





10 - Gateway Process, the CIA, and Mankind’s Hidden Potential - Jan 20, 2023





11 - Natural Law and the Post Apocalyptic World - Jan 14, 2023





12 - Lead Defense for Joe Biggs Says Ashli Babbitt’s Murder Was A Great Shot And He’s Glad She Died - Jan 12, 2023





13 - PROUD BOYS TRIAL: Jury Selection - Jan 10, 2023





14 - Jan 6 Political Prisoners and the Inversion of Justice in America - Jan 7, 2023





15 - DeFacto Satanism and the Great Work - Jan 4, 2023





16 - 15 Minute Cities and the Right to Travel - Dec 31, 2022





17 - A Digital Prison Is Being Built Around You Right Now - Dec 28, 2022





18 - On the Eve of a Cashless Society - Dec 21, 2022





19 - Baby Given Vaccinated Blood Infusion Dies Within Days From Blood clot - Dec 17, 2022





20 - The Inevitable Collapse of the US Dollar - Dec 14, 2022













Website: http://pacsteam.org





