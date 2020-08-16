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John 19-20 (Comparing A to A') Surprising Links Between the Scenes at the Cross and the Empty Tomb
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13 views • August 16, 2020
This is our 4th presentation on the thematic structure of John 19:16a-20:31.
So far in this series, we've given our attention to the first 3 of the 4 components of the 2+2 parallelism that spans from John 19:16a to the end of chapter 20. Since we've covered both the A and A' components in their local contexts as isolated units, we're going give our attention to how they compare, how the A' matches the A component. We expose some rather surprising and very distinctive links between the accounts of the crucifixion and of the discovery and exploration of the empty tomb.
Links relative to this video's content:
John 19:16a - 20:31 Interactive - playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjiPOC8yurzuj4jMJ7JtVTzy80kKuMwnc
John 19:16b-20:31 - Crucifixion, Death, Burial and Resurrection
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John19_16b-20_31.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
So far in this series, we've given our attention to the first 3 of the 4 components of the 2+2 parallelism that spans from John 19:16a to the end of chapter 20. Since we've covered both the A and A' components in their local contexts as isolated units, we're going give our attention to how they compare, how the A' matches the A component. We expose some rather surprising and very distinctive links between the accounts of the crucifixion and of the discovery and exploration of the empty tomb.
Links relative to this video's content:
John 19:16a - 20:31 Interactive - playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjiPOC8yurzuj4jMJ7JtVTzy80kKuMwnc
John 19:16b-20:31 - Crucifixion, Death, Burial and Resurrection
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John19_16b-20_31.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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