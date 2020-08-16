John 19-20 (Comparing A to A') Surprising Links Between the Scenes at the Cross and the Empty Tomb

This is our 4th presentation on the thematic structure of John 19:16a-20:31.So far in this series, we've given our attention to the first 3 of the 4 components of the 2+2 parallelism that spans from John 19:16a to the end of chapter 20. Since we've covered both the A and A' components in their local contexts as isolated units, we're going give our attention to how they compare, how the A' matches the A component. We expose some rather surprising and very distinctive links between the accounts of the crucifixion and of the discovery and exploration of the empty tomb.Links relative to this video's content:John 19:16a - 20:31 Interactive - playlistJohn 19:16b-20:31 - Crucifixion, Death, Burial and ResurrectionHow to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon:Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"