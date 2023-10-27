Dr. Robert Malone Explains Risks of Adulterated Pseudo-mRNA COVID Vaccines

Dr. Robert Malone, Chief Medical Officer for The Unity Project, joins Charlie Kirk to warn of adulterated pseudo-mRNA COVID vaccines. Malone says adulteration is grounds for the FDA to place a hold on a product.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more from #TheCharlieKirkShow here: https://americasvoice.news/playlists/show/the-charlie-kirk-show/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.