Dr. Robert Malone Explains Risks of Adulterated Pseudo-mRNA COVID Vaccines
Dr. Robert Malone, Chief Medical Officer for The Unity Project, joins Charlie Kirk to warn of adulterated pseudo-mRNA COVID vaccines. Malone says adulteration is grounds for the FDA to place a hold on a product.


pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

