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THE WORLD IS WAKING UP | TRUMP’S SPEECH AT CPAC [EP. 08]
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542 views • February 28, 2021
As we approach the end of February we discuss Trump’s historic speech at CPAC, recent policy disputes in the Biden Administration, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Gretchen Whitmer’s pending investigations, Operation Broken Hearts, the war to protect the Second Amendment, and the Deep State’s failure to maintain authority over the American people and the world.
- Seeking the Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American.
#ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #LaunchAmerica #SaveAmerica #CPAC #Trump #MAGA #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic #thecollegiateamerican
- Seeking the Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American.
#ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #LaunchAmerica #SaveAmerica #CPAC #Trump #MAGA #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic #thecollegiateamerican
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