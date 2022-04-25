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[Bidan]'s Scapegoat
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138 views • April 25, 2022
‘Not Sure’ For President?
* This is a new level of pathetic.
* Joe is finished.
* Conservatives care about reducing crime, securing the border and taming inflation — not starting culture wars.
* You don’t start restructuring unless you have something to hide.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 25 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305107062001
* This is a new level of pathetic.
* Joe is finished.
* Conservatives care about reducing crime, securing the border and taming inflation — not starting culture wars.
* You don’t start restructuring unless you have something to hide.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 25 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305107062001
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