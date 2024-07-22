THE TRUMP SHOOTING EVENT ☈ WAS SHEILA JACKSON LEE WHACKED TO COVER UP THE PSYOP❓

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle confirmed in the hearing today that Democratic Representative Sheila Jackson was heavily involved in the oversight of the Secret Service.
She was confirmed dead six days after the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.
Just another coincidence right?
