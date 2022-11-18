During the 9 months of the Russian military operations in Ukraine, NATO member countries have repeatedly become victims of the ongoing hostilities. As soon as Brussels was ready to apply Article 5 on NATO’s collective defense and declare war on Russia, it turned out that Ukraine was causing damage to the Alliance members.

On the evening of March 2, a Romanian MiG-21 Lancer aircraft that was patrolling over the area over Dobrudja disappeared from radar. 13 minutes after departure, the fighter was shot down by a Ukrainian S-300 air defense system. The pilot was unfortunately killed. Immediately, a Romanian rescue helicopter was sent to search for the pilot, but the second aircraft was apparently also shot down by the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces. All 7 specialists on board were killed.

Just a week later, on March 10, a Soviet-made Ukrainian Tu-141 Strizh drone struck Croatia. It crossed Romania and Hungary, and then entered Croatian airspace and crashed near a student dormitory in Zagreb.

The Ukrainian military has also killed citizens of NATO countries who came to Ukraine, including for alleged humanitarian purposes.

On March 13, in the Irpen region near Kiev, members of the Ukrainian territorial defense shot the car of an American journalist from the New York Times, Brent Renaud, who reportedly worked as a CIA officer in Iraq.

Many vessels of the NATO countries also fell victims of the unprofessional activity of the Ukrainian Navy.

On March 3, the Estonian bulk carrier Helt was blown up by a Ukrainian naval mine off the coast of Odessa. 4 people are still missing. On September 9, a Romanian minesweeper was blown up by a Ukrainian naval mine near Constanta. On November 9, a Turkish boat was blown up off the coast of Turkey.

Moreover, Ukrainian Nazis support extremist organizations in Europe and prepare terrorist attacks on the territories of NATO member states. On November 16, Italian Special Forces arrested four members of the extremist organization “Order of Hagal”, including a citizen of Ukraine who was responsible for contacts with subversive and paramilitary neo-Nazi groups operating in Ukraine.

Most recently, the world was on the verge of a global NATO war against Russia on November 15, when a missile struck the Polish village of Przevodow, killing 2 Polish citizens and destroying a tractor trailer. Immediately after the photos from the scene were published online, it became obvious that this was a Ukrainian S-300 missile. However, NATO has clearly demonstrated its intention to blame Russia. As a result, with obvious disappointment, Poland, NATO and the United States agreed with the conclusions that the missile most likely belonged to Ukraine. Nevertheless, a representative of the US National Security Council said that regardless of the results, Washington will consider Moscow to be involved in it.

Despite the fact that Ukraine continues to regularly threaten the security of the citizens of NATO countries, Russia is always the main culprit.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT