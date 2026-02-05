BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alex Krainer - DAVOS and the RESHAPING of AMERICA’s POWER SYSTEM
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
46 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
26 views • 1 day ago

Quantum Nurse – Freedom International Livestream


Special Guest: Alex Krainer


**Topic: DAVOS and the RESHAPING of AMERICA’s POWER SYSTEM




Join us for a fascinating and challenging conversation with Alex Krainer — a Monaco-based market analyst, author, and former hedge fund manager with deep experience in global markets, geopolitics, and economic systems.




Born in socialist Yugoslavia, Alex later studied Business and Economics in the U.S. and Switzerland. After witnessing Venezuela’s 1994 banking crisis firsthand, he returned to Croatia and served in its war of independence. Alex then built a career in finance, advancing to CEO of a Monaco-based oil trading firm where he led AI-driven market analysis. In 2007 he founded his own investment firm and stood out for generating strong returns through the 2008 financial crisis. He has also managed tail risk strategies for institutional portfolios and launched Krainer Analytics to support professional investors.




In this livestream discussion, Alex will explore how global forums, economic elites, and powerful institutions intersect with America’s strategic direction — and what that means for sovereignty, economic power, and future policy choices.




Featured Links:


🌐 Alex Krainer’s Substack – www.alexkrainer.substack.com


🌐 The Naked Hedgie – www.TheNakedHedgie.com


🌐 I-System Trend Compass – https://isystem-tf.com/trendcompass/




Special Guest Hosts:


🔹 Matt Ehret – https://www.risingtide-foundation.org/


🔹 Warren Monty Quesnell – Facebook Citizen Journalist


🔹 Reza John Vedadi, PhD – LinkedIn, Instagram


🔹 Nikki Watson – Beyond The Lines Podcast (https://www.youtube.com/@beyondthelinespodcast1)




Creator Host:


✨ Grace Asagra, RN, PhD – Quantum Nurse Podcast


TIP/DONATE: https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse


PayPal Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU


Venmo: @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854




Wellness Resources:


• Premier Research Labs – https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/ (15% discount code: 15%_59N84F_05)




Standing Co-Host:


🛡️ Hartmut Schumacher – www.dragonnous.com



Keywords
trumpicedavossorroswefalexkrainer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Kevin Hughes
Xi Jinping: Taiwan remains most important issue in U.S.-China relations

Xi Jinping: Taiwan remains most important issue in U.S.-China relations

Ramon Tomey
Blueprint for Genocide: The Trump Administration&#8217;s $55 Billion Network of Domestic &#8216;Concentration Camps&#8217;

Blueprint for Genocide: The Trump Administration’s $55 Billion Network of Domestic ‘Concentration Camps’

Mike Adams
Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B &#8220;Drone Dominance Program&#8221;

Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B “Drone Dominance Program”

Belle Carter
Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Kevin Hughes
IT&#8217;S OVER: How China&#8217;s Anti-Stealth Radar and Missiles Have Ended U.S. Military Dominance

IT’S OVER: How China’s Anti-Stealth Radar and Missiles Have Ended U.S. Military Dominance

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy