Alex Krainer - DAVOS and the RESHAPING of AMERICA’s POWER SYSTEM

Quantum Nurse – Freedom International Livestream
Special Guest: Alex Krainer
**Topic: DAVOS and the RESHAPING of AMERICA’s POWER SYSTEM
Join us for a fascinating and challenging conversation with Alex Krainer — a Monaco-based market analyst, author, and former hedge fund manager with deep experience in global markets, geopolitics, and economic systems.
Born in socialist Yugoslavia, Alex later studied Business and Economics in the U.S. and Switzerland. After witnessing Venezuela’s 1994 banking crisis firsthand, he returned to Croatia and served in its war of independence. Alex then built a career in finance, advancing to CEO of a Monaco-based oil trading firm where he led AI-driven market analysis. In 2007 he founded his own investment firm and stood out for generating strong returns through the 2008 financial crisis. He has also managed tail risk strategies for institutional portfolios and launched Krainer Analytics to support professional investors.
In this livestream discussion, Alex will explore how global forums, economic elites, and powerful institutions intersect with America’s strategic direction — and what that means for sovereignty, economic power, and future policy choices.
Featured Links:
🌐 Alex Krainer’s Substack – www.alexkrainer.substack.com
🌐 The Naked Hedgie – www.TheNakedHedgie.com
🌐 I-System Trend Compass – https://isystem-tf.com/trendcompass/
Special Guest Hosts:
🔹 Matt Ehret – https://www.risingtide-foundation.org/
🔹 Warren Monty Quesnell – Facebook Citizen Journalist
🔹 Reza John Vedadi, PhD – LinkedIn, Instagram
🔹 Nikki Watson – Beyond The Lines Podcast (https://www.youtube.com/@beyondthelinespodcast1)
Creator Host:
✨ Grace Asagra, RN, PhD – Quantum Nurse Podcast
TIP/DONATE: https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse
PayPal Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU
Venmo: @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854
Wellness Resources:
• Premier Research Labs – https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/ (15% discount code: 15%_59N84F_05)
Standing Co-Host:
🛡️ Hartmut Schumacher – www.dragonnous.com