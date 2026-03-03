They Demand Respect Abroad, but Deny Ours at Home

Why is it "respect" when we follow their rules, but "racism" when we ask them to follow ours? From the Vatican to the temples of Thailand, I’m breaking down the Great Dress Code Disconnect. We’ve all been there. You walk into the Blue Mosque or St. Peter’s Basilica, and you play by the home-team rules. No questions asked. You show respect because it’s their house. But the second you suggest that Western culture deserves that same level of respect, the "tolerance" crowd loses their minds. In this video, I’m diving into the bizarre reality of 2026 where reciprocity is a dead language. We built the airplanes, the cell phones, and the monuments the world lines up to see—so why are we the only ones required to have "cultural sensitivity" while everyone else gets a free pass to ignore ours? It’s time to stop being the world’s doormat and start realizing we are the floor. If expecting a level playing field is "offensive," then I guess I’m the most offensive guy on the block. Topics Covered: The Vatican vs. The West: The hypocrisy of dress codes. Why "Our House, Our Rules" only seems to apply outside the West. The difference between respect and total submission. The myth of the "one-way street" of cultural assimilation. Do you think the West has become a doormat? Let me know in the comments if you've seen this double standard in your travels. Don’t forget to Like and Subscribe for more reality checks. #TheWest #CulturalIdentity #Reciprocity #CommonSense #TheGreatDisconnect #2026 On X : @RechargeFreedom On Rumble: Recharge Freedom