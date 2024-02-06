Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Truck Dragged Dog, Trainer Helps Him Overcome Trauma l Kritter Klub
channel image
High Hopes
3035 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
13 views
Published a day ago

Kritter Klub


Feb 4, 2024


Remember the dogs who were abused, and dragged by a truck? They were rescued and met a nice new family. However, due to the trauma of the past, they have a difficult time transporting by car. A trainer is here to help them.


 More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’: • Woofers🐕 https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqhA6-gYbPcZE6aEI9EBTxo6


#Kritterklub #dog #rescue #dogtrainer


Be part of Kritter Klub

 On Facebook: / kritterklub

 On Instagram: / kritter_klub

 On Twitter: / kritter_klub


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rDx8z6fXPk

Keywords
overcomedogtrucktraumatransportrescuetrainerdraggedkritter klub

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket