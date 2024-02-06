Truck Dragged Dog, Trainer Helps Him Overcome Trauma l Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub
Feb 4, 2024
Remember the dogs who were abused, and dragged by a truck? They were rescued and met a nice new family. However, due to the trauma of the past, they have a difficult time transporting by car. A trainer is here to help them.
#Kritterklub #dog #rescue #dogtrainer
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rDx8z6fXPk
