Truck Dragged Dog, Trainer Helps Him Overcome Trauma l Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub





Feb 4, 2024





Remember the dogs who were abused, and dragged by a truck? They were rescued and met a nice new family. However, due to the trauma of the past, they have a difficult time transporting by car. A trainer is here to help them.





More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’: • Woofers🐕 https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqhA6-gYbPcZE6aEI9EBTxo6





#Kritterklub #dog #rescue #dogtrainer





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: / kritterklub

On Instagram: / kritter_klub

On Twitter: / kritter_klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rDx8z6fXPk