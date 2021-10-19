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Ep 90: Progesterone Explained with Drs. Mark & Michele Sherwood
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32 views • October 19, 2021
What would happen if we got a utility bill in the mail - with a message requiring action - and we just ignored it? Maybe it will go away? “I’ll just throw it in the trash - out of sight, out of mind.” Well, that bill still needs to be paid. Hormones are OUR chemical messengers, but a lot of the time, we just ignore the message. Do you have brain fog, dry or thinning hair or increasing anxiety? These could possibly be due to a hormone imbalance that could be checked out and corrected.
Specific hormones have tasks assigned to them, and when something interferes with that process, you WILL SEE or NOTICE something different about the way you look or the way your brain is working. Pay attention - these things are important, and they can be corrected. Here are the important hormones:
1. Estrogen
2. Progesterone
3. Testosterone
4. Thyroid
5. Cortisol
6. Insulin
7. Leptin
8. DHEA
---In this episode you will discover---
Progesterone: the “Mother” hormone
Estrogen and Serotonin are married?
A fork in the road
Corn: you taste so good; why’d you have to be so bad!
40-day Reset plan
Progesterone is made in the ovaries and adrenal glands. It helps prepare us for good sleep, and good sleep is vital for recovery from the day, as well as detoxing us. If we notice that we are having trouble going to sleep, or staying asleep, it could be that Progesterone levels are low and need to be checked. All of your hormones are trying to keep your brain and body as healthy as possible. Help them help you!
Get your health, energy, and confidence back. Figuring out the right diet can feel impossible. You waste hours on the internet learning about keto this, vegan that, paleo… you get it. Our doctors have cracked the code on finding your unique and most optimal health plan. The best news? It works for the rest of your life.
Check out Drs. Mark Sherwood & Michele L. Neil-Sherwood through either www.fmidr.com or www.sherwood.tv for more podcasts, seminar info and health tips. They’re on a Quest for Wellness!
Get a FREE chapter of Fork Your Diet: http://forkyourdiet.com
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Specific hormones have tasks assigned to them, and when something interferes with that process, you WILL SEE or NOTICE something different about the way you look or the way your brain is working. Pay attention - these things are important, and they can be corrected. Here are the important hormones:
1. Estrogen
2. Progesterone
3. Testosterone
4. Thyroid
5. Cortisol
6. Insulin
7. Leptin
8. DHEA
---In this episode you will discover---
Progesterone: the “Mother” hormone
Estrogen and Serotonin are married?
A fork in the road
Corn: you taste so good; why’d you have to be so bad!
40-day Reset plan
Progesterone is made in the ovaries and adrenal glands. It helps prepare us for good sleep, and good sleep is vital for recovery from the day, as well as detoxing us. If we notice that we are having trouble going to sleep, or staying asleep, it could be that Progesterone levels are low and need to be checked. All of your hormones are trying to keep your brain and body as healthy as possible. Help them help you!
Get your health, energy, and confidence back. Figuring out the right diet can feel impossible. You waste hours on the internet learning about keto this, vegan that, paleo… you get it. Our doctors have cracked the code on finding your unique and most optimal health plan. The best news? It works for the rest of your life.
Check out Drs. Mark Sherwood & Michele L. Neil-Sherwood through either www.fmidr.com or www.sherwood.tv for more podcasts, seminar info and health tips. They’re on a Quest for Wellness!
Get a FREE chapter of Fork Your Diet: http://forkyourdiet.com
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
healthhealth carehormoneswellnesshormonefunctional medicineemotional healthphysical healthspiritual healthprogesteronemark sherwooddr mark sherwoodhealthcares missing linkfunctional medical institutephysical wellnessemotional wellnessintellectual healthintellectual wellnessmark sherwood tulsaspiritual wellnesshope and health
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