WIFI Router Testing - MORE DANGEROUS Than 5g Towers - How To Shut It Off!

Learn some of the dangers of the wifi router as we testing the RF frequency emissions. And how to shut it off. These routers put out upward of 50x more RF and EMF than the 5g towers at ground level (for now, I have recently seen a phenomenon where the towers are switching from broadcasting RF signals to EMF which is quite alarming, as we know EMF is what can disable not carburetor cars.) The routers are much more of a problem.

Most 5g towers hover at around 30-40mw/m2. The routers I have seen over 1,500mw/m2 which is the equivalent to a microwave oven running while opened.