Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CHINA IS PAINTING MOUNTAINS AND FORESTS GREEN WITH OIL-BASED PAINT - I HAVE A CHALLENGE TO ENVIRONMENTALISTS
channel image
KevinJJohnston
233 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
39 views
Published a day ago

Yeah, they are painting mountains GREEN and covering them with cheap camo-nets to make the country look more appealing.

This painting is being done with OIL PAINT, which is horrible for the environment.

QUESTION: WHY, OH WHY are little white shits not protesting in #Beijing about the Communist Chinese Government's activities!

I think we all know why!

www.FreedomReport.ca

#coronavirus #usa #china #instagood #russia #asia #photography #japan #covid #love #india #italy #chinese #indonesia #instagram #america #travel #london #korea #hongkong #france #art #australia #canada #fashion #follow #dubai #shanghai #beijing #germany #recycle, #climate, #environment, #naturephotography, #sustainability, #recycling, #water, #wildlife, #sustainableliving, #pollution #green #pollution #greentechnology #poison

Keywords
environmentpoisongreenchinaharmfulchinesemountainspaintingoil paint

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket