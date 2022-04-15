My Actions Do Affect Others Dream 4-15-22@3-48am

A dream from my lovely Jesus showing me things in the spirit realm and how they work. Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house. If you find your comment has been removed, then know it has been done so prayerfully. This channel is dedicated to my lovely Jesus and foolishness will no longer be tolerated. I do this in his power and authority. God bless!

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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