Santos Bonacci: The Vatican ‘owns’ your soul (2)

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DISCLAIMER: I'm not a supporter of Santos Bonacci but I do respect the work and research that he has done on the Vatican.





Credits to DarknesstoLight.111





According to Vatican expert, Santos Bonacci, the Vatican, satan’s home and the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18, ‘owns’ you.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington