Vice stocks, AKA sin stocks refer to shares of public companies engaged in a business or industry that's considered unethical, immoral, or unsavory. Traditionally, the term's been applied to the weapons, alcohol, gambling, tobacco, and now cannabis.Sin stocks are often considered to be relatively "recession-proof." It is no accident that vice stocks do well in all economic climates. People party, smoke and gamble in good times and bad; they just do it for different reasons. One theory for the higher returns to vice stocks is they are more profitable and less wasteful with investment than the average corporation.Another popular explanation for the observed abnormal returns of sin stocks is that they are systematically underpriced because so many investors shun them. This enables investors who are willing to invest in sin stocks, going against social norms, to earn a reputation risk premium.Traders can take advantage of this and invest in sin stocks like cannabis companies to protect their portfolios during difficult economic times.Show Notes:Sin Stocks And Expected ReturnsInvesting in Sin StocksHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 666 of The Talking Hedge discusses Sin Stocks via Larry Swedroe's Seeking Alpha article:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.