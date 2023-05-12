Create New Account
CHARGING PFIZER EXECUTIVES WITH MURDER - A FORMER EMPLOYEE SPEAKS
69 views
KevinJJohnston
Published 16 hours ago |
I think like most people do that everybody who works for Pfizer should be in jail for murder. We have two very hard-working American women coming on the show tonight to explain why they need to be in jail and what we can all do to help them in their quest.

This is a very special show and I am grateful for it!

www.KevinJJohnston.me

newspoliticsmurderjail timepfizerfreedomreportkevinjjohnston

