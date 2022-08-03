Satanic Holidays Linked To Surge In Missing Children

Stew Peters Show





Save. Our. CHILDREN.





Brandi Brassel from Warrior Bride Ministries is BACK on the show to talk in depth about the Satanic Ritual Abuse that thousands of children undergo each year, and how children are forced into trafficking other children for sacrifices.





This evil has been going on since ancient times, and it is our job to END IT once and for all!





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!

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Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





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