Creating a Psychologically Safe and Thriving Work and Home Environment - Dr. Bill Howatt
Counter Culture Mom
We are genetically predisposed and designed to have relationships, says Dr. Bill Howatt. Bill is the founder and President of Howatt Human Resources, with decades of experience in advising clients on how to create psychologically safe, inclusive, and thriving cultures at home and in the workplace. Bill defines the two types of loneliness (perceived and objective) and dives into the differences between mental capacity and mental health. He explains that mental health literacy is quite low in America and Canada and speaks to the failure of modern society that leaves citizens hanging when learning how to self-regulate and cultivate critical self-esteem emotionally.



TAKEAWAYS


There are two mindsets of employees: those who come for their paycheck and those who come for their purpose


Psychological safety means that a workplace allows employees to express themselves without fear of retaliation


It’s important to spend time teaching people to become collectively psychologically safe


Check out Bill’s book, The Cure of Loneliness: How to Feel Connected and Escape Isolation



