US Attorney Drops Shocking Truth Bombs 💥💥💥





Thomas Renz: "We have Incentivized the Murder of patients rather than Incentivize Treatment"



Here is Attorney Thomas Renz Esquire dropping truth bombs during his testimony to PA Legislature.



💰You go to hospital & you're forced to be tested for Covid = hospital gets paid more

💰Hospital admits you for Covid = hospital gets paid more

💰 Hospital gives you Remdesevir = hospital gets paid more

💰 Hospital puts you on a ventilator = hospital gets paid more

💰 Hospital classifies your death as Covid = hospital gets paid more



Hospitals were paid more for admitting Covid patients & putting them on Remdesivir and ventilators.

They even got paid more for every Covid death.



Why? So the MSM could weaponize fear to get more people vaccinated.

This isn't a conspiracy theory. Those people were played!

