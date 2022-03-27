X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [CB] is Now Positioning the CBDC, Bait Taken, Trap Set

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The [CB] Is Now Positioning The CBDC, Bait Taken, Trap Set
The [CB] is pushing their plan, the patriots know the playbook, this is leading up to a crisis. The crisis will allow the patriots to take the economy in a completely different direction. The [CB] is now making a move into CBDC, bait taken, trap set.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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