THE 'UTAH TECH EXEC' FALSE FLAG EXPLAINED (( DAVID BATEMAN ))

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FALSE FLAG DAVID BATEMAN, folks! This has all the earmarks of an ADL operation, the classic controlled opposition blueprint as per usual from these 'Learned Elders of Zion' as they write about in the same said blueprint (the Protocols, of course.) David Bateman has way too many connections to the jewish elite and their money mafia like Chabad Lubavitch, which is comprised of a jewish organized crime syndicate. Bateman was put up to this 100% and played his role to the letter. No self respecting white man would do this. These are zionists playing their role and when they transgress they come out publicly later on and apologize and re-gain some of their previous shabbos goy privileges et al.
"The email by Bateman, shared with FOX 13 by numerous sources Tuesday morning, begins with the subject line "Genocide." Bateman confirmed to FOX 13 in text messages that he sent the email."
This guy sent out this email outlining his ideas behind the Jewish Conspiracy to Vaccinate the World and Genocide People..... BUT..... the Jews have also been so badly treated for the past 2,500 years and he's cozy with and has all these Jewish friends he loves so much (his own claims)?
Not only that but he sends this same said email to the following people:
Utah Governor Spencer Cox
Utah Jazz owner and Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith
Senate Minority Whip Luz Escamilla
Economic Development Corporation of Utah CEO Theresa Foxley
and many other 'Silicon Slopes' CEOs
Then they show this stupid petition from all the local Tech companies (and others that have Zionist Sway/Influence) condemning this rabid "anti-Semitism" they're claiming has been incited and stated by this bad, bad White man, Mr. David Bateman , who has now been ousted from his position, lost his status which is now seen among the goy viewers and audience for this trash, and will be a WARNING to others to keep your mouths shut and enjoy whatever limited status and privilege(s) you may have from your master Jews.
White Man, the Caucasians who dwelled in and came through and over the Caucus Mountains, are the Children of Israel (the House of Jacob/Israel) or the modern day Israelites as spoken of ALL THROUGHOUT the Bible by Yahweh, their Holy Father and Creator. Through His Son, OUR SAVIOR, the Lord Jesus Christ will we be saved and know how to Live and be examples for those around us to also Teach the Way, The Truth, and the LIFE!
Instead of finding the Treasures of Heaven and gaining HIS PROMISES and Blessings as prescribed YAHWEH (Jacob's God, the God of the Bible) they'd prefer you stay on the Jewish Hamster Wheel chasing Shekels from the WORLD. They must have people like this play what they hope YOU SEE as 'Devil's Advocate' when there's always MORE THAN 2 choices (or 3, or 4, or 5 even...) They want you limited and stuck in a narrow point of view that will keep you chasing your tail and in some NPC echo chamber where you beLIEve you're learning and finding the "truth".
"You are of your father, the Adversary, and the desires of your father you are wanting to do. He was a man-killer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, for truth is not in him. Whenever he may be speaking a lie, he is speaking of his own, for he is a liar, and the father of it." -John 8:44 (CLV)
Source: https://www.fox13now.com/news/local-news/entrata-chair-emails-tech-ceos-claiming-covid-vaccine-part-of-sterilization-plot-by-the-jews
Let me know your thoughts below, guys.
"I am aware of your acts and affliction and poverty (but you are rich) and the calumny of those saying that they themselves are Jews, and they are not, but are a synagogue of Satan." -Revelation 2:9 (CLV)
"Now, whenever the Son of Mankind may be coming in His glory, and all the holy messengers with Him, then shall He be seated on the throne of His glory, 32 and in front of Him shall be gathered all the nations. And He shall be severing them from one another even as a shepherd is severing the sheep from the kids. 33 And He shall be standing the sheep, indeed, at His right, yet the kids at the left." 34 Then shall the King be declaring to those at His right, 'Hither, blessed of My Father! Enjoy the allotment of the kingdom made ready for you from the disruption of the world." -Matthew 25:31-34 (CLV)
You can listen to 'The Freedom Ministry' every Saturday from 2 - 4 PM (Eastern Time) on RBN - https://republicbroadcasting.org/listen-live/
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Peace&Love
God bless
Chris Switzer