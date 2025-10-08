Maria Zeee-MAiD Organ Harvesting & AI Texts with Satan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 122 | Canada is turning MAiD into an organ harvesting machine, RFK Jr. REJECTS the United Nation’s Health Declaration, and the ‘Text with Jesus,’ AI app hides a dark secret – how AI chief’s are convinced they are bringing the demons of the Book of Revelation into the world through AI.