Prep_ Prior Preparation Matters

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somaarah
somaarah
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TO WATCH THE FULL RECORDING SIGN UP TO COSMIC STARSEED ACADEMY ON SUBSTACK

Join the Cosmic Starseed Academy

FOR FREE OR PAID

https://somaarah.substack.com


TO BOOK A PERSONAL SESSION VISIT

www.SomaARah.Love



Soma ARah is a Psychic, Medium, Pleiadian Channel, Pleiadian Ambassador, Pleiadian & Lyran Starseed Hybrid, UFO Contactee, UFO Abductee, UFO Experiencer, Ascension Guide, Galactic Lightworker, Shamanic Practitioner, & Reiki Master, Healing Channel & Author of The Pleiadian Child & What’s Really Going On? CEO of Cosmic Starseed Academy.

A Contactee & Channel for the Pleiadians Since Childhood.

Cosmic Starseed Academy Events​​

A Place for Starseeds, Hybrids, UFO Abductees, Contactees & Experiencers, Lightworkers, Warriors, Truthers, Shaman, Galactic Goddess’s, People who are old souls & Newly Awakened. To come together to Connect, Gather, Unite, Community, Celebrate. To Share, Grow, Learn, Teach, Experience, Knowledge, Truth, in a Community of Like Minded Souls. Where Truth is Accepted & Acknowledged, Where you are Accepted, Acknowledged, Honoured as a Starseed Even Celebrated.

A Place of Acceptance that the World is not what we were taught to believe, That we are evolving as a Human Species, Even as a Hybrid Species with Pleiadian, Lyran (or Others) Blood Types or Hybrids. A Place to Discover The Truth of Who We Are, Where We Came From & Why We Are Here. That we as Starseeds are Hybrids and not from Earth, that we are a different kind of Energy and Awareness. A Place for Starseeds of Understanding, Acceptance, Acknowledgement & Truth. Learning, Teaching Growing Experiencing with Each Other During This Great Time of Evolving Consciousness on Planet Earth.


Join the Cosmic Starseed Academy

https://somaarah.substack.com

FREE & PAID TIERS


TO BOOK A PERSONAL SESSION VISIT

www.SomaARah.Love

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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