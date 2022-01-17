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The Valuable Life Lessons of Nihilism and Why Accepting Pointlessness Can Play a Significant Role in Happiness with Wendy Syfret
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11 views • January 17, 2022
Does Nihilism deserve the bad reputation it seems to carry? Well, according to Wendy Syfret, it may be the key to happiness so many seek. Press play to learn:
• The classic definition of Nihilism
• How Nihilism can lend a new perspective on life
• Why pointlessness may not be such a bad thing
Wendy Syfret, the author of The Sunny Nihilist: A Declaration of the Pleasure of Pointlessness, shares her perspective on Nihilism and how it can play a role in cultivating happiness and peace in the mundanity of life.
Many hear Nihilism and immediately connect it with apathy or pessimism. However, in reality, it offers solutions to some of the most significant emotional dilemmas humans face.
In the face of overwhelming importance placed on even the simplest of everyday tasks, relief can be hard to come by. If one becomes interested or overwhelmed, though, accepting the deeper understanding of insignificance may be the remedy.
Visit https://www.wendysyfret.com for more information.
• The classic definition of Nihilism
• How Nihilism can lend a new perspective on life
• Why pointlessness may not be such a bad thing
Wendy Syfret, the author of The Sunny Nihilist: A Declaration of the Pleasure of Pointlessness, shares her perspective on Nihilism and how it can play a role in cultivating happiness and peace in the mundanity of life.
Many hear Nihilism and immediately connect it with apathy or pessimism. However, in reality, it offers solutions to some of the most significant emotional dilemmas humans face.
In the face of overwhelming importance placed on even the simplest of everyday tasks, relief can be hard to come by. If one becomes interested or overwhelmed, though, accepting the deeper understanding of insignificance may be the remedy.
Visit https://www.wendysyfret.com for more information.
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