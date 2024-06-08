❗️Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Chronicles - Highlights of the week June 01 - 07, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week June 01 - 07, 2024
▪️The northern Gaza Strip remained relatively calm throughout the week. IDF occasionally launched artillery and air strikes on Palestinian-controlled areas.
▪️At the same time, Israeli forces launched a localized operation in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, where they advanced to the college grounds. Palestinian groups responded with mortar attacks on Israeli positions.
▪️In the central part of the enclave, the Israelis again targeted Hamas-controlled localities. A series of strikes hit Nuseirat, where one of the dead was the head of the town.
▪️On Tuesday, IDF units launched an offensive toward Bureij. Near the outskirts of the camp, the Israelis conducted engineering operations to destroy Hamas infrastructure.
▪️Two days later, the IDF expanded its zone of operations to the outskirts of Deir al-Balah. In Nuseirat, IDF launched another headline-making strike on a school with refugees. Forty people were killed and over 70 wounded.
▪️In Rafah, Israeli troops occupied the entire Philadelphi Corridor and destroyed several Hamas tunnels that were discovered. The Palestinians responded with mortar attacks and sorties in the urban area.
▪️After completing part of the operations, the IDF advanced into the al-Barazil neighborhood, where they occupied some of the facilities. Hamas militants showed little activity in this area, retreating deep into the built-up areas.
▪️Another notable event in the southern enclave was a Palestinian sortie through a tunnel to the Kerem Shalom checkpoint. The exchange of fire killed three of the four attackers, as well as one IDF soldier.
