Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Does New Covid Surge or Covid Propaganda Pose Greater Risk?
81 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

EPOCH TV | Wide Angle with Brendon Fallon & Lee Smith: Over the Target

For three years, the CCP’s pandemic propaganda shaped Western responses to COVID. Now after Beijing ends its zero-covid policies come reports of massive infections and deaths. What’s really happening inside China and will the Party’s deadly disinformation again push Western democracies into totalitarian measures?

In this hard-hitting new episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith explore the CCP’s motivations to find what’s behind the news.

Keywords
lee smithbrendon fallonepoch tvover the target

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket