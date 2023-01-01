EPOCH TV | Does New Covid Surge or Covid Propaganda Pose Greater Risk?

EPOCH TV | Wide Angle with Brendon Fallon & Lee Smith: Over the Target
For three years, the CCP’s pandemic propaganda shaped Western responses to COVID. Now after Beijing ends its zero-covid policies come reports of massive infections and deaths. What’s really happening inside China and will the Party’s deadly disinformation again push Western democracies into totalitarian measures?
In this hard-hitting new episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith explore the CCP’s motivations to find what’s behind the news.
