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Government launch mobile tracing app to curb COVID-19 in SA
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56 views • September 19, 2020
Posted on YT by Eyewitness News on 2 Sep, 2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52_Soq5ZI6s
The description below was posted on YT by Eyewitness News in support of this video:
Government has launched a mobile application on Apple store and Google play store called COVIDAlertSA, to strengthen South Africa’s digital contact tracing efforts.
The video link below provides an Apps Developer's personal view of the SA CV-19 Alert free app:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FVs9fUsIOnhs/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52_Soq5ZI6s
The description below was posted on YT by Eyewitness News in support of this video:
Government has launched a mobile application on Apple store and Google play store called COVIDAlertSA, to strengthen South Africa’s digital contact tracing efforts.
The video link below provides an Apps Developer's personal view of the SA CV-19 Alert free app:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FVs9fUsIOnhs/
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