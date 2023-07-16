What do I Eat? My ever evolving diet. Challenging my own beliefs.

This is really the start of a new journey for me, I am yet again changing the way I eat. This is because my goals have now changed. Before I was always planning my life 6 months at a time, thinking that I may not last that long, and I wanted my wife taken care of if I passed.

Dr. Chaffee on vegetables, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLrhvM-AXmE

