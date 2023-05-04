BATMAN KILLED BY VAXX POISON INDUCED TURBO CANCER

Kevin Conroy, longtime voice of animated Batman, dies at 66

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Published 4:13 PM EST, Fri November 11, 2022

Kevin Conroy, the man behind the gravelly bass voice of Batman and who popularized that unmistakable growl that separated Bruce Wayne from the Caped Crusader, has died, according to his representative Gary Miereanu. He was 66.

DC Comics also confirmed the news.

Conroy died Thursday, shortly after he was diagnosed with cancer, Miereanu said.

Conroy’s work in the role is the basis for every iteration of Batman popular culture has seen since. He played Wayne and his superheroic alter ego for years on TV, including on the beloved “Batman: The Animated Series,” and his influence can be heard in the performances of Christian Bale, Robert Pattinson and many more who’ve played the character.

But few actors can say they’ve played Batman quite as often as Conroy: He appeared in more than 400 episodes of TV as the voice – and once, embodiment – of the Dark Knight.

From Broadway to Batman

Before he was Batman, Conroy regularly performed the work of the Bard: A graduate of Julliard’s esteemed acting program, Conroy appeared in adaptations of Shakespearean works from “Hamlet” to “King Lear,” usually at the Old Globe in San Diego. He appeared on Broadway, too, in “Lolita” and “Eastern Standard.”

But it’s undoubtedly the Bat for which Conroy is best known. He played Batman in over 60 productions, according to DC (which shares parent company Warner Bros. Discovery with CNN). His first and most enduring addition to the Batman canon is “Batman: The Animated Series,” which ran from 1992-1996, according to DC. In all, he would play the Bat and Bruce in over 15 different animated series (totaling nearly 400 episodes) and 15 films, including “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.”

He often played against Mark Hamill, who regularly voiced the Joker in animated projects, including the dark and disturbing “Batman: The Killing Joke.” The two had an obvious chemistry in their vocal performances that echoed the tug-of-war Joker and Batman often played.

Mirrored - bootcamp

