L/R Audio set up of the Cuthbert AM Stereo Part 15 Transmitter Kit

Sean Cuthbert shows you how to do a simple set up of his AM Stereo C-QUAM Transmitter Kit. The boombox is a modified Sanyo with the Meduci AM Stereo C-QUAM Demodulator Kit. (BTW, what Sean didn't say in this was that you can now have both L/R channel plugged into this transmitter kit, after nulling the left channel with just the Right plugged in.) I hope to later upload more AM Stereo VID's on a converted AM Stereo Sony Walkman that's now an off-air AM Stereo VU lever monitor. How's that for cheap? Then, AM Carrier-Current broadcasting operations and Part 15 radiating with a Radio Systems I Am Radio transmitter and ATU unit. Hopefully, lots to show later. But for now, these Cuthbert VID's are a good test for me with Brighteon.