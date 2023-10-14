Police have fired tear gas at a pro-Palestinian protest in Paris. The moment of the spray was caught on video.
French police tried to disperse the demonstrators. After a series of harsh arrests, the gendarmes sprayed tear gas directly at the people.
People started coughing and choking. There were children nearby. Some people felt sick and sat on the ground.
