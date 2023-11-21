Maria Zeee & Dr. Peter McCullough: Heart & DNA Damage In Every COVID Injected

Dr. Peter McCullough joins Maria Zeee to discuss a recent study which may indicate every person who has received the COVID injection has heart damage. Dr. McCullough also addresses the DNA damage from the injections, as well as the danger of mRNA in food products and the need to ban the technology immediately.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.