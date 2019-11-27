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Jazz for You?
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24 views • November 27, 2019
“Life may not be the party we hoped for, but while we are here we might as well dance.”
- Anonymous
“Life is a song - sing it.
Life is a game - play it.
Life is a challenge - meet it.
Life is a dream - realize it.
Life is a sacrifice - offer it.
Life is love - enjoy it.”
- Sai Baba
“Age is an issue of mind over matter.
If you don't mind, it doesn't matter.”
- Mark Twain
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DenethGilne may be found on Minds.com as well @ https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne
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Music: Title: The Jazz Piano @ https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
- Anonymous
“Life is a song - sing it.
Life is a game - play it.
Life is a challenge - meet it.
Life is a dream - realize it.
Life is a sacrifice - offer it.
Life is love - enjoy it.”
- Sai Baba
“Age is an issue of mind over matter.
If you don't mind, it doesn't matter.”
- Mark Twain
Please Subscribe, Like and Share etc… Thank You
DenethGilne may be found on Minds.com as well @ https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne
You may join us at Minds.com here: https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne?referrer=DenethGilne
Our BitChute Channel @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/denethgilne/
Our Gab Channel @ https://gab.com/DenethGilne
Our YouTube Channel @ https://tinyurl.com/DenethGilneYouTube
Music: Title: The Jazz Piano @ https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
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