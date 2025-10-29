BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EVERYTHING We’ve Been Told About Cancer Is WRONG! | Dr. Tom Cowan
What is happening
What is happening
9734 followers
4
278 views • 20 hours ago

Oct 14, 2025 The Jesse Chappus Show

If you enjoy hearing all about cancer with Dr. Tom Cowan, I recommend you check out our previous conversation, which you can find here 👉 • The REAL Cause of Heart Attacks & Strokes ...


Dr. Tom Cowan is a well-known alternative medicine doctor, author and speaker, with a common-sense, holistic approach to health and wellness.


Subscribe to The Jesse Chappus Show on YouTube: / @jessechappus

(And be sure to hit the 🔔 to get notified when new videos are released!)


In this episode, we discuss:

00:00 - Intro

01:14 - There's not one therapy based on the oncogene theory

20:39 - Where cancer actually originates

56:02 - Is there more than one anti-cancer diet?

1:18:55 - Tom’s latest water experiment

1:32:28 - Does screening for cancer live up to the hype?

1:43:24 - Cancer hates these modalities


Show notes: https://jessechappus.com/674


Listen & subscribe to The Jesse Chappus Show

✩ Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/id...

✩ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5A1vpgP...


Connect with The Jesse Chappus Show

✩ Website: https://jessechappus.com

✩ Instagram: / jessechappusshow


#drtomcowan #jessechappus #cancer


About the Podcast

Jesse Chappus has in-depth conversations with health and wellness leaders from around the world. Topics include lifestyle, nutrition, fitness, self-help, sleep, meditation, spirituality and so much more. Tune in weekly to take your health to the next level!

Keywords
cancercuretreatmentdnaphchromosomesmrnagensdr tom cowannucleusthe jesse chappus showribisome
