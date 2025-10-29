EVERYTHING We’ve Been Told About Cancer Is WRONG! | Dr. Tom Cowan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 14, 2025 The Jesse Chappus Show
Dr. Tom Cowan is a well-known alternative medicine doctor, author and speaker, with a common-sense, holistic approach to health and wellness.
In this episode, we discuss:
00:00 - Intro
01:14 - There's not one therapy based on the oncogene theory
20:39 - Where cancer actually originates
56:02 - Is there more than one anti-cancer diet?
1:18:55 - Tom’s latest water experiment
1:32:28 - Does screening for cancer live up to the hype?
1:43:24 - Cancer hates these modalities
Show notes: https://jessechappus.com/674
About the Podcast
Jesse Chappus has in-depth conversations with health and wellness leaders from around the world. Topics include lifestyle, nutrition, fitness, self-help, sleep, meditation, spirituality and so much more. Tune in weekly to take your health to the next level!