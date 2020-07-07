Tory Smith: The Bush, DARPA, CIA, Child Trafficking Report for October 9, 2015

Alexandra Meadors and Tory Smith share an update on the current child trafficking report for the United States. Tory shares many details on who he has busted, how many children are being sacrificed and where it occurs. He also shares details of which politicians are involved as well as CEO's of some Fortune 500's.



This report is very blatant BUT with good reason...listen all the way to the end because Tory has finally figured out some ways to assist The Company of Heaven in releasing these children's souls and protecting them from this vile act.



We are asking ALL OF YOU to please print out a copy of his invocation and recite it whenever you remember to...it is extremely important in more ways than one! We must stop the blood sacrifice and all of us can participate in this if we do not turn our heads away from such a distasteful topic.



Dear Universe,



With the FULL POWER and AUTHORITY of GOD, I AM,

I INVOKE the RAY of DIVINE JUSTICE

into every molecule, cell, DNA, energy particle and wave, subatomic particles and waves, and the spaces in between, and into the CORE of PURITY PULSATING in each and every Electron of the mind, body and Soul of _________ [Insert person, place or thing]



Other Sacred Lights to invoke

The Emerald Green Healing Energy

The Silver Violet Flame

The Opalescent Ray of Divine Grace

White Light of the Holy Spirit

The Gold Ray of Christ

The Super Light of All





The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.