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The Perfect Triangle #70 - 12 November 21- Guest: Mallificus Scott
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81 views • November 13, 2021
Truth Warrior Mallificus Scott (grandson of heroic J Creagh Scott--author of Hidden Government) returns For a deep dive into the 1944 Speech by the Irish Reverend Denis Fahey: "Money Manipulation & Social Order."
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