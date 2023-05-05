Are You Prepared For Eternity?

Redigitized Audio and Video!On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/seeking-finding-god-part-6are-you-prepared-eternity





You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. In this first segment of our program, we’re discussing Dave Hunt’s book Seeking and Finding God, a book that he wrote primarily as a follow-up to send to people that he met on airplanes or in other places where serious discussions (conversations, really) about God developed with those who seemed to be truly seeking after God.





Now, Dave, you write in chapter four, and I’ll quote: “It is astonishing how many millions of otherwise seemingly intelligent people are willing to risk their eternal destiny upon less evidence than they would require for buying a used car.” Is that the case?





