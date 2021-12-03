© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apa Itu Chlorine Dioxide Solution? Penemuan Universal Antidote Oleh Biochemist Malaysia
Follow
0
Share
Report
5892 views • December 03, 2021
Episode 1 dari Siri Video Pendidikan Pengguna Universal Antidote Malaysia mendalami kisah Encik Dean Arif menemui penggunaan Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) sebagai "universal antidote" untuk menyembuhkan pelbagai jenis penyakit, termasuk yang para doktor klasifikasikan sebagai "tiada harapan".
Untuk maklumat lanjut, sertai kami di Telegram: t.me/universalantidotemalaysia
Anda boleh membeli CDS 3,000 ppm dari pembekal water purifying solution Malaysia ini: https://www.procurex.services/
Untuk maklumat lanjut, sertai kami di Telegram: t.me/universalantidotemalaysia
Anda boleh membeli CDS 3,000 ppm dari pembekal water purifying solution Malaysia ini: https://www.procurex.services/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.