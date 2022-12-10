Last chapters of set 1

AI is far more dangerous than nuclear weapons, yes and a lot more efficient with less work to "clean up" the mess. And who is to be held accountable? Just as with geo-engineered disasters, mother nature will be blamed, or humanity itself. Death in a swipe.
Don't let it happen. Just say no!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.