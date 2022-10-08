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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Talk About Going Down.
Proverbs 7:8-9 (NIV).
8) He was going down the street near her corner,
walking along in the direction of her house
9) at twilight, as the day was fading,
as the dark of night set in.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The senseless young man is going down to the home of the Adulteress.
His expectations will not be going down.
He is going down a deadly path.
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