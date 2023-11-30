Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
3 examples of EXACTLY why CBDCs are a THREAT to your freedom
channel image
High Hopes
2926 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
68 views
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Nov 29, 2023


Despite the popularity of private monetary systems like Bitcoin and payment systems like Venmo, governments around the world are still pushing for the creation of "central bank digital currencies" (CBDCs). But what are these currencies and what would they mean for societies? Glenn plays 3 clips from officials around the globe who have explained exactly why CBDCs — which ARE coming — are "imprisonment dressed up as freedom."


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2Pm2NBHQig

Keywords
bitcoinwarningthreatglenn beckofficialsdigital currencyimprisonmentcbdc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket