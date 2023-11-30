3 examples of EXACTLY why CBDCs are a THREAT to your freedom

Glenn Beck





Nov 29, 2023





Despite the popularity of private monetary systems like Bitcoin and payment systems like Venmo, governments around the world are still pushing for the creation of "central bank digital currencies" (CBDCs). But what are these currencies and what would they mean for societies? Glenn plays 3 clips from officials around the globe who have explained exactly why CBDCs — which ARE coming — are "imprisonment dressed up as freedom."





