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Whistleblowers tell the real Health crisis in Italy
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141 views • July 27, 2021
Whistleblowers within the Italian Health system denounce the status quo in the hospitals.
Silence, fear, omerta'
Falsifying current records and future data sheet for the 2023 switch.
Silence, fear, omerta'
Falsifying current records and future data sheet for the 2023 switch.
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