Florida Surgeon General: Operation Warp Speed plus Attacks on RFK Jr w/ Dr Ladapo

Dr. Joseph Ladapo rejoins the program for an unflinching look at Operation Warp Speed—what worked, what didn’t, and the lessons most are afraid to talk about. We also examine the attacks on RFK Jr., where they’re coming from, and why persistence matters; and we close with a candid conversation about courage in leadership—how to confront fear when others are counting on you. Follow Dr. Ladapo on X: @FLSurgeonGen. His book, Transcend Fear: A Blueprint for Mindful Leadership in Public Health, is available wherever books are sold. Or on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Transcend-Fear-Blueprint-Mindful-Leadership/dp/1510774718/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1RO0EZEZ3FOO2&keywords=transcend+fear+ladapo&qid=1661534544&sprefix=transcend+fear%2Caps%2C82&sr=8-1

