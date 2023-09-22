US Sports Basketball Featuring: Class of 2024 Jordan Blair 6'4 Combo Guard

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube
Featured Course:
The Blocker-Mover Approach to Motion Offense, A Masterclass
by Jim Boone. Book this course
https://bit.ly/USSportsBasketball092223
On today's show we have a high flying electrifying combo guard out of Texas that will certainly help your program rack up the "W's". And speaking of winning, get some winning motion offense tips from one of the most prolific coaches in the game. Enjoy!
Video Credits:
Class of 2024 Jordan Blair 6'4 Combo Guard
Jordan Blair
@jordanblair9286
https://www.youtube.com/@jordanblair9286
Jim Boone Basketball Coaches Clinic - Clip 2
Championship Productions
@ChampionshipProductions
https://bit.ly/USSportsBasketball092223
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.