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MONTH BEFORE YOUR VACCINATION CERTIFICATE EXPIRES YOU WILL BE PROMPTED TO MAKE APPT FOR BOOSTER
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200 views • October 25, 2021
https://twitter.com/hodlonaut/status/1452703947710517254?s=20
“A mont before your six months is up you will get a message and your vaccination certificate, the thing that gets you the green tick, you will be prompted to book a time to have your booster shot……
So it will be about the maintenance of your vaccination status.”
“A mont before your six months is up you will get a message and your vaccination certificate, the thing that gets you the green tick, you will be prompted to book a time to have your booster shot……
So it will be about the maintenance of your vaccination status.”
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