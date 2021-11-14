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Jesus is the Final Judge!
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50 views • November 14, 2021
Everything we do in this life will be judged based on the teachings of Jesus. It's time we start acting like out eternity matters! Can you name ever 5-10 things Jesus commanded His followers to do? If not what do you think your chances are of enter through the narrow gate in which few find?
For a better chance at eternal life: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
For a better chance at eternal life: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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