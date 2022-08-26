"If we can harness the power of flow..." ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of "Rise of Superman" by Steven Kotler

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Flow states are a result of evolutionary psychology that drastically increases awareness of the world around us. The book does a great job of illustrating flow state science by telling stories of superhuman feats accomplished by action and adventure athletes in flow. For these kinds of athletes reaching flow states is literally a matter of life and death, so they make great case studies of something that for everyone else is kind of nebulous.
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