'Democracy' Is Used To Conceal Tyranny

The Monopolistic State-Party
* It’s all a reflection of the Democrat party — which is totalitarian.
* They play to the marxists and extremists who are trying to destroy our country.
* It’s not an accident.
* They hate America.
* They have adapted the Quiet Revolution i.e. Long March strategy.
Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (30 March 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.