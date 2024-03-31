'Democracy' Is Used To Conceal Tyranny

The Monopolistic State-Party

* It’s all a reflection of the Democrat party — which is totalitarian.

* They play to the marxists and extremists who are trying to destroy our country.

* It’s not an accident.

* They hate America.

* They have adapted the Quiet Revolution i.e. Long March strategy.





Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (30 March 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6350017866112