Wicked Globalists Are Causing Starvation and Poverty Under the Guise of Environmentalism

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Dr. Jordan B. Peterson examines the current energy crisis, the globalist ideology that simultaneously fuels it while calling for the sacrificial demise of the poor, and what this truly means for Europe's future, if not the entire world.
Jordan Petersons Newest Book "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules For Life"
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"12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos"
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"Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief"
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