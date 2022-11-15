Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wicked Globalists Are Causing Starvation and Poverty Under the Guise of Environmentalism
84 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 14 days ago |
Shop now

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson examines the current energy crisis, the globalist ideology that simultaneously fuels it while calling for the sacrificial demise of the poor, and what this truly means for Europe's future, if not the entire world.

Jordan Petersons Newest Book "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules For Life"
Get it Here ------> https://amzn.to/3RivcIo

"12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos"
Get it Here ------> https://amzn.to/3rjbCRD

"Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief"
Get it Here ------> https://amzn.to/3raHDeM



Keywords
climate changeglobalistsenvironmentalismjordan peterson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket