Wicked Globalists Are Causing Starvation and Poverty Under the Guise of Environmentalism

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson examines the current energy crisis, the globalist ideology that simultaneously fuels it while calling for the sacrificial demise of the poor, and what this truly means for Europe's future, if not the entire world.
Jordan Petersons Newest Book "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules For Life"
Get it Here ------> https://amzn.to/3RivcIo
"12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos"
Get it Here ------> https://amzn.to/3rjbCRD
"Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief"
Get it Here ------> https://amzn.to/3raHDeM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.